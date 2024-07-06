7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Washington Wizards - Improved
Notable offseason moves: Drafted Alex Sarr, Carlton Carrington, and Kyshawn George; signed Jonas Valanciunas
Heading into the offseason, there weren't many expectations revolving around the Washington Wizards. However, they've actually had quite an impressive start to the offseason. And it all began for the Wizards with a strong showing at the 2024 NBA Draft. We could look back at Washington's moves at the NBA Draft and crown them as huge winners. They added Alex Sarr, Carlton Carrington, and Kyshawn George in the NBA Draft. Those are three players who could seemingly develop into starters one day in the NBA. When it comes to value, it's hard to argue against Washington's moves at the draft.
At the start of free agency, the Wizards also managed to sign Jonas Valanciunas away from the New Orleans Pelicans. As peculiar of a signing as this may be on paper, considering the Wizards are still in the very early stages of a rebuild, he could end up being an asset the team cashes in on in the future.
In theory, if the curious move for Valanciunas pays off with a future first-round pick at the NBA Trade Deadline or next offseason, then it looks like a good move in the long run. At least on paper, the Wizards clearly got better this summer.