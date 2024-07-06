7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Brooklyn Nets - Regressed
Notable offseason moves: Traded Mikal Bridges; re-signed Nic Claxton
The Brooklyn Nets have made many moves to start the NBA offseason but it's already pretty clear that they're going to take a pretty big step back this upcoming season. That's because the one big move that the Nets have made thus far is trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Make no mistake; this was a great move for the Nets. They got great value in the trade, getting back a deal centered around five future first-round picks. However, in the short term, it's a move that's going to make the Nets worse.
Especially when you consider that the trade of Bridges is likely going to open the door for other key contributors to be moved between now and the NBA Trade Deadline. At this point, it doesn't make much sense for the Nets to keep Cameron Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith around either.
The Nets are doubling down on their path toward a rebuild and it will likely result in a difficult season for the team in 2024-25. That said, this is a team that will be well-positioned to bounce back in a strong way (with the draft assets they have) in the next 2-3 seasons.