7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Miami Heat - Regressed
Notable offseason moves: Signed Alec Burks; drafted Ke'el Ware
There's still time for the Miami Heat to change the narrative on their offseason but at this point, it would be extremely surprising if they managed to make a notable addition. The Heat drafted Kel'el Ware with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and then signed Alec Burks in free agency. Aside from that, they're on pace to lose Caleb Martin or Haywood Highsmith, if not both. The Heat doesn't have cap space nor enough tradable draft capital to make a significant upgrade. Miami is stuck.
As bad as the Heat can't afford to run it back next season, that's exactly what it appears they're going to do. How this all ends remains to be seen but there's a good chance that the Heat is going to find themselves back as a Play-In Tournament team in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.
For the first time in a long time, it's not outlandish to say that the Heat is in a very bad spot. They appear to be stuck in NBA mediocrity once again.