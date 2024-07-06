7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Oklahoma City Thunder - Improved
Notable offseason moves: Acquired Alex Caruso; signed Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell short of expectations in the NBA Playoffs when they were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. However, they wasted little time this summer in continuing to add to their young core. The Thunder started things off by trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. As one of the most underrated two-way players in the NBA, Caruso is going to be an ideal fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. He'll also add much-needed depth and versatility for the Thunder.
In free agency, the Thunder also made the strong move of signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks. With this move, the Thunder will be able to move Chet Holmgren to the power forward position, opening up his possibilities even more on the offensive end of the floor. The Thunder will also have one of the best defensive frontcourts in the league with this move.
Adding two starters this offseason, the Thunder has quietly been one of the most improved teams in the Western Conference.