7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
LA Clippers - Regressed
Notable offseason moves: Lost Paul George; signed Derrick Jones Jr.; re-signed James Harden
No matter what the LA Clippers ended up doing this offseason, they were always going to be remembered for letting Paul George walk in free agency. No sign-and-trade. Letting him walk to the Philadelphia 76ers. In his absence, the Clippers have signed a collection of players that could help the team compete for a playoff spot next season, but there's no replacing PG. In short, the Clippers have clearly taken a step back. They're not a championship contender and are going to struggle to fight their way out of a Play-In Tournament spot.
Once it became clear that PG was going to walk in free agency, it made little sense for the Clippers to try and re-sign James Harden. But that's exactly what they did. I understand the Clippers don't want to pivot toward a rebuild when they open their new arena, but the moves that the team has made this summer reek of desperation.
At best, the Clippers make the playoffs and are a first-round playoff exit team. That's how good and deep the Western Conference is.