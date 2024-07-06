7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Orlando Magic - Improved
Notable offseason moves: Signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; drafted Tristan da Silva
Taking a big step forward in their progression this past season, in which they nearly beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Orlando Magic were identified as a team that could make a big move this summer. And that's exactly what they did when they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets in free agency. KCP will be a natural fit for the Magic as a player who will give them exactly what they've been missing as a two-way contributor in the backcourt.
In addition to signing KCP in free agency, the Magic also drafted Tristan da Silva with their late first-round pick. Considered as one of the prospects that many expect to be ready to contribute, the Magic may have added two quality players to their rotation through the early portion of free agency.
Even though the Magic may still be considered a year or two away from competing at the top of the Eastern Conference, this is a team that continues to keep pace with the second-tier contenders.