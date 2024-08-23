8 NBA stars who will be playing under immense pressure to deliver in 2024-25
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
As he prepares for his fourth season in the league, there will be a significant amount of pressure on the shoulders of Jalen Green. As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Green was expected to be a franchiser-changer for the Rockets. While there have been some bright spots through the first few years of his career, it would be outlandish to suggest he's reached his potential. However, not all is lost for Green. At just 22 years old, Green still has the potential to make that jump to stardom.
But if it doesn't come this season, I'd have a hard time believing that it's ever going to come. Add in the fact that Green is a restricted free agent after this season and there is a lot of money at stake for him heading into this season. If he's able to make the jump to stardom, Green will be able to cash in for the big payday.
But if Green does end up leaving much to be desired this season, his future with the Rockets will certainly be up in the air.