8 NBA stars who will be playing under immense pressure to deliver in 2024-25
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
As the New Orleans Pelicans entertain the possibility of pivoting away from Brandon Ingram, which could end up happening at any moment, the continued development of Zion Williamson is going to prove to be more and more important for the future of the franchise. Sure, the addition of Dejounte Murray was a strong move for the Pelicans. However, if they're going to reemerge as a playoff team in the Western Conference this season, they're going to need the healthiest - and most dominant - version of Zion possible.
When he's been healthy through the first few years of his career, Zion has been dominant. The problem is, Zion has struggled to remain healthy. However, there is some hope heading into this year considering he's coming off a season in which he played in 70 regular season games.
Entering his sixth season in the NBA, if it doesn't begin to come togehter for Zion quickly, you can't help but wonder if it ever will.