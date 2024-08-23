8 NBA stars who will be playing under immense pressure to deliver in 2024-25
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Heading into year 2 of their decision to go all-in on the big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, I can't help but think how important this season could end up being for all these players and the future of the Phoenix Suns. Looking at the roster, Booker is probably the player that is going to be under the most pressure heading into the start of the season. KD is still one of the best offensive players in the game but he's going to be 36 years old when the season starts. Beal is also past his prime at this point in his career. Booker, on the other hand, is at the peak of his prime at 27 years old. He should be leading the charge of this big 3.
Heading into the start of the season, there should be a good amount of pressure that falls on the shoulders of Booker. I'm not sure if he deserves all the blame for the Suns falling flat on their faces again this season, but this is his time to make waves in the league.
The Suns have all the talent to be one of the best teams in the West and emerge this season as a championship contender, but Booker certainly has to assume the lead.