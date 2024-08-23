8 NBA stars who will be playing under immense pressure to deliver in 2024-25
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Since stepping into the league, when Joel Embiid has been healthy, he's clearly been one of the best players in the league. Over the past handful of seasons, he's managed to play at an MVP level - while also winning one two seasons ago. Despite his strong individual play, the narrative surrounding Embiid has revolved around the fact that he hasn't had a strong enough supporting cast in order to win an NBA Championship. However, that finally may no longer be the case anymore.
After a successful offseason, the Sixers signed Paul George and revamped the supporting cast around him. With one of the best big 3s in the league, there will be no more "excuses" for Embiid as he continues his pursuit for a championship.
Whether they're willing to admit it or not, Embiid will be facing the most pressure to win and make a deep playoff run this season compared to any other year of his career.