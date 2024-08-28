8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could very much find themselves in a similar position to the Milwaukee Bucks. After not making any substantial moves this offseason, this is a Heat team that will be running back the same roster from last year. Mind you, the Heat were a Play-In Tournament team that was run over by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Sure, there are some in the fanbase that will blame injuries but I don't think much changes even if Jimmy Butler was healthy for that Celtics series.
With Jimmy in the final year of his contract, there is plenty of uncertainty revolving around this team heading into the future. There's a good chance that if the Heat does disappoint this season, Jimmy won't be back next season. And if Jimmy is not back, the Heat will be forced to enter a retooling or a semi-rebuild around Bam Adebayo.
There hasn't been a ton made of it but there's no question that the Heat's future is very dependent in how this season pans out. And one wrong step and the entire foundation of this team could fall through the floor.