8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
LA Clippers
Losing Paul George at the start of free agency shouldn't be the move that sent the LA Clippers into rebuilding mode. However, instead of pivoting toward a rebuild, the Clippers decided to re-sign James Harden and attempt to recover after losing PG in free agency by signing a collection of players who could help this team remain competitive in the Western Conference. Despite the Clippers' efforts, it seems like a stretch to expect LA to finish as a top 6 team in the West standings.
At best, the Clippers are probably a Play-In Tournament team this season. But if that doesn't happen and this season ends up being a disaster, the entire foundation for this build could fall through the floor. The Clippers could be one key injury from pivoting toward a place in which they're ready to blow up the roster.
The Clippers are trying to remain competitive as they prepare to open their new arena. However, that doesn't seem like a smart plan at all. Things could get really bad if Harden and Kawhi Leonard aren't able to remain healthy this season.