8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
Memphis Grizzlies
After finding themselves out of the limelight for a season now, it will be interesting to see how the Memphis Grizzlies will reemerge this year in the Western Conference. Will Ja Morant's return automatically reignite this team up the West standings? Will the moves the team made last summer and this year be enough to carry the Grizzlies forward? Ideally, that would be the case this year. But what if it isn't? What if the Grizzlies aren't one of the best teams in the West this season? What if they barely make the playoffs or completely miss out on it?
Would that lead to some big core changes around Morant heading into the future? With the way the rest of the Western Conference continues to improve, you almost have to assume that it would. Because of that, it's pretty safe to say that they are a team whose foundation could be in a shaky place heading into the start of the season.
At the very least, the Grizzlies are a team to keep an eye on heading into the start of the season.