9 Young budding stars Toronto Raptors should target in Pascal Siakam trade talks
The Toronto Raptors should have a few young budding stars they should be focusing on in Pascal Siakam trade talks.
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
If the whispers surrounding the possibility that the Golden State Warriors could emerge as dark horse contenders in the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, there are two young players the Toronto Raptors should seek out in trade talks. The first is Jonathan Kuminga. He's shown flashes of potential throughout his first few years in Golden State but hasn't been given a consistent enough opportunity to prove his worth.
If there's a trade to be had between the Raptors and Warriors, Kuminga is certainly to be involved.
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
At the same time, Brandin Podziemski is another player that the Raptors should be targeting in trade talks with the Warriors. The 6-foot-4 rookie out of Santa Clara is averaging nine points, five rebounds, and three assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range for the Warriors.
Podziemski carries some star potential that the Raptors should be looking for in any deal for Siakam. I'm not sure if these two players are enough to get Toronto to accept a deal, but these are the two most promising young players the Warriors have to offer.