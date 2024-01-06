9 Young budding stars Toronto Raptors should target in Pascal Siakam trade talks
The Toronto Raptors should have a few young budding stars they should be focusing on in Pascal Siakam trade talks.
Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are interested in making a splash move for Pascal Siakam. If that does end up being the case, there are two young players the Toronto Raptors should target in trade talks. The first is Jalen Duren. In his sophomore season, Duren has taken a step forward in his development. He's averaging 13 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists per game on 65 percent shooting from the floor.
He's still just beginning to scratch the surface of the player that he can be and has a ton of potential that should, at the very least, intrigue the Raptors in trade talks.
Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
Secondarily, Ausar Thompson is another player that should pique the Raptors' interest in trade talks. Thompson has been pretty inconsistent this season, after a strong start, but has flashed promise that points to the fact that, in the right situation, he could develop into a star player. In his rookie season, Thompson is averaging nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 45 percent shooting from the field.
Thompson is far from a finished product and still very much a raw prospect, but he could be the right high-ceiling player that the Raptors may be looking for.