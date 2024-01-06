9 Young budding stars Toronto Raptors should target in Pascal Siakam trade talks
The Toronto Raptors should have a few young budding stars they should be focusing on in Pascal Siakam trade talks.
Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
It's been reported that Jalen Johnson is one of the "untouchable" players on the Atlanta Hawks roster, but that doesn't mean the Toronto Raptors shouldn't be asking for him in any potential trade talks for Pascal Siakam. After all, Siakam is an All-Star player with All-NBA potential at the peak of his career.
It would be a disservice if the Raptors didn't demand Johnson in any deal for Siakam. After that, it's the Hawks' decision to either oblige or hold steady with their decision to make Johnson a hand-off player in trade discussions.
Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks
If not Johnson, I'd make the argument that the Raptors should be willing to take a flier on Onyeka Okongwu. The versatile forward hasn't exactly developed as the Hawks hoped he would at this point in his career. Nevertheless, at just 23 years old, he's still very much a player who has plenty of promise moving forward.
Perhaps a change of scenery is exactly what he needs to get his career back on track. And on a Raptors team that is going to be loaded with young talent, it's easy to see why he could make sense for Toronto.