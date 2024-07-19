All signs point to the New York Knicks searching the trade market for new starter
Are the New York Knicks scanning the trade market for a new starting center before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season?
The New York Knicks haven't held back with their moves so far this offseason. They opened the summer with a bang by acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal. They continued with strong moves at the 2024 NBA Draft. As we enter somewhat of a standstill this offseason, the Knicks may not be done in their attempts to improve their roster before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
And if recent reporting is any indication, the Knicks could be looking to acquire another star-level player at the center position. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein is going to have a bigger impact on the team than many realize and it would make sense for New York to be searching the trade market in an attempt to bulk up their frontcourt.
However, with the centers that have been linked to the Knicks recently, it would seem that not only is New York looking to add to their depth in the frontcourt, but they may be looking for a new starting center. Of late, the Knicks have been linked to Alperen Sengun, Brook Lopez, and, most recently, Clint Capela.
The New York Knicks acquiring a new starting center may be unlikely
For as much as New York may be interested in finding a new starting center, the team doesn't have a ton of wiggle room in finding a deal that makes sense. Aside from trading Mitchell Robinson, which may defeat the point of adding another center, the Knicks don't have a ton of other salaries that they would be willing to include in a trade offer.
Ultimately, that could end up being one of the bigger reasons why the Knicks aren't able to make another bold move before the start of the season. That said, that also won't keep New York from attempting to do so. And if the right deal does develop, for one reason or another, the Knicks have proven that they're going to pounce on it.
At this point, it would be surprising if the Knicks didn't add another center before the start of the season. Whether it will come via trade or free agency signing remains to be seen, but an addition will almost certainly be made with how thin the Knicks are at the center position.