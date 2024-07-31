Anonymous executive takes unnecessary yet understandable shot at Detroit Pistons
An anonymous NBA executive calls out the Detroit Pistons after another questionable offseason.
The Detroit Pistons haven't made the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 NBA season and haven't won a playoff game since the 2007-08 season. They've been effectively rebuilding for the past five seasons and don't have much to show for it aside from flashes of promise from Cade Cunningham.
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, there's very little the Pistons can bank on aside from Cunningham. After an offseason in which the Pistons drafted Ron Holland with their top 10 pick and then signed Tobias Harris in free agency, there are still more questions than answers regarding this team's future.
So much so that an anonymous NBA executive called the Pistons' situation a "mess" and how many of their young pieces don't exactly fit with each other. Naturally, that's not a great thing for a rebuilding team. On the one hand, you can make the argument that it would make sense for Detroit to compile as much talent as they can. On the other hand, considering the Pistons have been rebuilding for a while now, you would assume that eventually, their pieces would start meshing with each other.
If that isn't happening yet, it's only natural to question this team's direction. And it does seem as if that is beginning to be the case around the league. At some point, you have to imagine something has to give for the team. If they aren't improving, decisions have to be made.
The Detroit Pistons could be close to their breaking point
I'm not sure if I would advise the Pistons to hit the rebuild button again but there's a sense that they could be close to making a rash move if they don't start the season on the right foot. And aside from Cunningham, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Pistons get to the point where every other player on the team could be on the trade block.
The Pistons are a bit of an NBA riddle at this point. With how talented the team is on paper, it's odd as to why they haven't been able to show more flashes of potential than they have in the past two seasons. However, the hope is that begins to change this season. There's an argument to be made that this season could make or break this core's future with the Pistons.