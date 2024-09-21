Atlanta Hawks: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young will be moved at the NBA Trade Deadline
Even though the Atlanta Hawks didn't pull the trigger on a deal during the offseason, I do believe Trae Young will be moved at the NBA Trade Deadline. Once it becomes clear that the Hawks will not be able to compete with the rest of the playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference, I do believe this front office will begin to pivot once again. Moving Young could very much be the first big domino that the Hawks need to push over in order to get the full rebuild underway. Assuming that the front office hasn't had a change of heart on Young, I'd have to believe they're still very much open to a potential trade.
In fact, if Young's trade market was stronger during the offseason, there's probably a good chance he's the one who would've been traded. I believe there's a good chance that the Hawks could come to the quick realization that it's in their best interest to trade Young sooner rather than later.
I'll predict the Hawks will trade Young by the NBA Trade Deadline in what will likely be a transitional season for the franchise.