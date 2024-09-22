Boston Celtics: 2 Season-defining questions and an extremely bold prediction
Can the supporting stars continue to play at All-Star levels?
What makes the Boston Celtics so dominant is not just that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are elite superstars. They very well may be. However, for the Celtics, what makes this team so dangerous is their depth. It's the supporting stars around Tatum and Brown that helped Boston evolve into one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. It's the likes of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis playing at near All-Star levels that make the Celtics so unique as a defending champion.
Heading into this season, that's one of the bigger questions that will end up dictating just how good the Celtics will be this year. If the trio of Holiday, White, and Kristaps is going to continue to play at such an elite level, it's going to be almost impossible to stop the Celtics once again this season.
The Celtics have the level of depth that no other team in the league has at the moment. That's the reason why they're going to be an overwhelming favorite in the Eastern Conference this year.