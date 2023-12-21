Boston Celtics: 3 Unsung heroes of 2023, 3 that will define 2024
2023-2024 Boston Celtics: Revealing the Key Contributors and Future Game Changers
By Matt Sidney
Looking back at 2023 and forward to 2024 for the Boston Celtics with three unsung heroes and players that will define the next calendar year.
My friends, December is coming to a close, which means we’re making like Ben Affleck in “The Town,” and, “putting this whole (town) year in our rearview!” As we close the door on 2023, and look ahead to 2024, let’s take a look at the 3 unsung heroes of 2023 and the 3 heroes that will define 2024 for the Boston Celtics season.
2023 Unsung heroes for Boston Celtics: Head coach Joe Mazulla
The first place we have to start is the straw that stirs the proverbial drink and that would be head coach Joe Mazzulla and his determination to better himself as a coach. It’s no secret that Mazzulla was out-coached by Erik Spoelstra in the Eastern Conference finals last year.
To his credit, it’s also hard not to be out-coached by Spo. Many clamored for Mazzulla’s job after the series, and I for sure had my doubts about him moving forward. However, in the offseason, Mazzulla was able to get his guys and form a collective voice that is really starting to figure itself out and gain some continuity and confidence.