Boston Celtics: 3 Unsung heroes of 2023, 3 that will define 2024
2023-2024 Boston Celtics: Revealing the Key Contributors and Future Game Changers
By Matt Sidney
2023 Unsung heroes for Boston Celtics: Sam Hauser
Secondly, this spot is reserved for Sam Hauser. Funny enough, Sam Hauser might just be THE difference maker and the de facto reason for why the Boston Celtics win or lose… not really, but maybe? Hauser is hitting nearly 45 percent from 3 this season, which is pretty cool. Aside from that, as it currently stands, the Boston Celtics are 21-6.
When Sam Hauser sports a Negative (+/-), the Celtics are 6-4. In addition, when Hauser is a Plus player on the court, the Celtics essentially do not lose and are 15-2. That is bonkers level awesome and it highlights the advances Hauser has made as a player in year 3.
As if his 45% 3-point percentage wasn’t enough, Hauser is having, what looks like, his best defensive season as well. A mid-major type breakthrough is definitely going to help his contract negotiations this upcoming offseason. He's been a big part of the Celtics' early-season success as 2023 comes to an end.