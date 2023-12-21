Boston Celtics: 3 Unsung heroes of 2023, 3 that will define 2024
2023-2024 Boston Celtics: Revealing the Key Contributors and Future Game Changers
By Matt Sidney
2023 Unsung heroes for Boston Celtics: The team, overall?
Lastly, and this might be a cheater’s way out, I want to shout out an overall theme here that we have seen in 2023. That is, this Boston Celtics roster has the most dangerous top 1-6 players in the league. They can beat anybody and everybody on any night and it’s been tons of fun to watch.
While they don’t give out Championship rings or banners for sitting at first place in the NBA, a little more than a quarter of the way into the season, it is a great feeling nonetheless. No, this isn’t the team from 2008 that went 23-2 to start the season, but if the Celtics' top 6 players keep contributing the way they have been, they could see 60-plus wins in the win column come April 2024.
The way this roster has been constructed, the Celtics are in a great position to win it all this season. At this point, you can pencil in the Celtics, health permitting, as the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship. But that wouldn't be the case without their moves in the second half of the 2023 calendar year.