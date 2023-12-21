Boston Celtics: 3 Unsung heroes of 2023, 3 that will define 2024
2023-2024 Boston Celtics: Revealing the Key Contributors and Future Game Changers
By Matt Sidney
Players that will define 2024 for Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown
The $300 million man will play a big part in defining the remainder of the 2023-24 season, #SHOCKER. Jaylen Brown needs to be the second most important player on this team. Every night. Consistency will be the key for Brown as he accepts the scrutiny and criticism that comes with being the highest-paid player in the NBA.
You can forget about Brown’s left hand, his lack of free throws, and his sometimes absent defense, what will truly take Brown to the next level is his playmaking ability and his appreciation for getting others involved. Brown has led the team in assists four times this season, so far, and if he is able to improve and increase his assist numbers, I believe that this will open up easier, overall, offensive looks for option 1B.
As stacked as the Celtics may be on paper, you'd have to imagine that if the Celtics are going to accomplish their ultimate goal in 2024, they're going to need the best possible version of JB.