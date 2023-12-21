Boston Celtics: 3 Unsung heroes of 2023, 3 that will define 2024
By Matt Sidney
Players that will define 2024 for Boston Celtics: Derrick White
It would be easy to go with Jayson Tatum here, but I think that his production over the past season has usurped a mention here. Instead, we are going with Derrick White. Remember this post, and call me out if I’m wrong, but the rest of the Boston Celtics’ season rests on the shoulders of Derrick White.
He has been a MENACE on the offensive side of the ball. White is also posting career highs in SPG (1.3), APG (5.1), FT% (88.7%), 2PT FG% (56%)... etc. Watching White on defense, it’s obvious the dude loves being the point of attack. He has taken on the defensive persona and turned that into the best defensive rating on the Celtics. If he keeps this up, the Celtics’ season will go very smoothly.
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that, in order to bring a championship to a city, it takes a team. In this instance, there is plenty to like about this Boston Celtics team. While Joe Mazzula, Sam Hauser, and players 1-6 have done an excellent job getting the team to where they are now, Brad Stevens, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White will truly make the difference for championship aspirations in 2024.