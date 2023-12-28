Boston Celtics: 5 Lofty, realistic trade deadline targets to fortify depth
The Boston Celtics can make a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline to cement championship chances.
By Matt Sidney
Exploring five lofty trade deadline targets for the Boston Celtics as they look to improve their depth.
The Boston Celtics currently hold the best record in the NBA at 23-6. They have been playing great all season, and the offseason additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have already paid off huge dividends. That said, if the Celtics are going to make a championship run, they'll likely need to solidify their depth ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
We know at this point, Celtics decision-maker Brad Stevens is not afraid to make any move that he deems necessary to improve the roster. The Celtics have Grant Williams' trade exception ($6.2M), plenty of draft assets, and other low-cost contracts to make exciting moves to bolster their playoff rotation. So with that, let's take a look at 5 lofty, yet realistic, trade deadline targets the Celtics should pursue to make a run at banner number 18.
(Honorable mentions: Delon Wright, Monte Morris, Saddiq Bey, Andre Drummond, and T.J. McConnell.)
Boston Celtics trade target: Kelly Olynyk, PF/C
(**Alexa, play "Welcome Back," by Mase.**)
If there were a list containing the types of players the Boston Celtics are interested in to improve the roster, at the very top, it would be bigs who can shoot. Welcome back, Kelly Olynyk. Gone but never forgotten, we welcome back the 13th pick of the draft from 2013.
Right now, the Celtics don't need much. However, when you have an injury-prone Kristaps Porzingis and a 37-year-old Al Horford as your primary bigs, bringing in another big, especially one who can play alongside both, would be a terrific idea. Olynyk, 32, is a much better passer than he was the last time he was here.
That will be great as head coach Joe Mazzulla has been emphasizing offensive rebound crashing, ball moving and kick-outs to open shooters. Luckily, Olynyk does all three; rebound, pass, and shoot. He would be an ideal fit for this team and one you could trust with postseason minutes.