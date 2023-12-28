Boston Celtics: 5 Lofty, realistic trade deadline targets to fortify depth
The Boston Celtics can make a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline to cement championship chances.
By Matt Sidney
Boston Celtics trade target: Royce O'Neale, PF/SF
Royce O'Neale is a bit undersized at the forward position, standing at 6-foot-6, but he would fill another much-needed 3-and-D role for the Boston Celtics. O'Neale is a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter and a versatile defender. He won't blow up the scoresheet with points, but he will help give Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown a breather, as well as a knock-down, catch-and-shoot perimeter player.
The attractive piece to this trade is the multiple uses the Celtics could have for O'Neale. He's 230 lbs, so they could throw him in as a small-ball 5 at times, making them one of the more dynamic teams in the league. While he isn't Draymond Green, O'Neale posted a career-high in assists per game last year with 3.7 and currently averages 3.3 so far.
O'Neale gives the Celtics options and roster flexibility that was taken away when Grant Williams left town to go to the Dallas Mavericks. O'Neale could be a nice fix that could pay huge dividends down the road. Add the fact that he's on an expiring contract after this season, this would also be viewed as a relatively low-risk move for Boston.