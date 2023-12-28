Boston Celtics: 5 Lofty, realistic trade deadline targets to fortify depth
The Boston Celtics can make a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline to cement championship chances.
By Matt Sidney
Boston Celtics trade target: Alex Caruso, PG/SG/SF
Speaking of energy, Marcus Smart and hitting 3's, enter Alex Caruso, a 6-foot-5 combo guard/wing. Caruso was on the Lakers 2020 championship-winning team, so he knows what it takes to get over the hump. The Boston Celtics haven't quite figured that out yet, but boy have they been close for what has felt like the past 10 seasons.
A gritty, do-it-all, 3-point shooting guard might be all the Celtics need to finally win the championship. When you watch Caruso play, you can see the basketball acumen he carries with him. He is never out of position on defense and offensively he's in the right spot more often than not. With a lineup loaded with scorers, the Celtics could use a point-of-attack defender who doesn't care for the glamour stats but cares about winning.
Caruso makes winning plays and I think it's that simple. Mazzulla would have the best two-way guard trio in the NBA in Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Alex Caruso and it wouldn't be close. They would be able to bully opponent's guards and wings, which could set them up for postseason success.
Prying Caruso away from the Bulls could be tricky but perhaps the Celtics are able to make an offer that Chicago is not willing to decline.