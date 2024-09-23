Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets set to open NBA Training Camps this week
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are the first two teams set to open NBA Training Camp this week.
After a long NBA offseason, the start of NBA Training Camps is finally here. This week, the first two teams in the league will begin to report for their training camps which is the next step toward the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The defending champion Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will both open their training camps this week as they prepare for the pre-season.
The reason the Celtics and Nuggets are the first two teams to open training camp is because they will be featured in this year's edition of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The Celtics and Nuggets will open camp early and then travel to Abu Dhabi to play two pre-season games against one another, before returning for a short pre-season slate here.
The Abu Dhabi pre-season games between the Celtics and Nuggets will be part of the opening pre-season slate on October 4 and 6. The Celtics' media day is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 while the Nuggets will open training camp with their media day on Thursday, September 26. Once that is completed, teams can begin practice.
The start of training camp for the rest of the league
For the rest of the league, their start of training camps aren't that far off either. The other 28 teams will open their camps a week after the Celtics and Nuggets. By the beginning of October, all training camps across the league will be open and the start of pre-season games will commence starting on October 4.
And after just a few weeks of pre-season, the start of the season will have arrived. The official start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is Tuesday, October 22.
Just like that, the end of the offseason has arrived and the start of the season is practically here with training camps opening this week. It's officially time to get excited about the new NBA season.