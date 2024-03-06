Boston Celtics: Ranking 5 contenders with the best chance to spoil C's magical season
Is there any team that can realistically beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game postseason series?
2. Milwaukee Bucks
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks may be figuring some things out. And that should strike at last some concern for Boston Celtics fans. Heading into the start of the season, the Bucks represented the biggest threat to Boston on paper. Adding Damian Lillard to an already talented team, it seemed like the Bucks were going to be right on pace with the Celtics in terms of talent.
However, through the first half of the season, the Bucks were one of the most disappointing contenders in the NBA. Recently, this is a team that has started to play much better of late and has improved the most on the defensive end of the floor, which was one of their biggest problems through the first half of the season.
The Bucks have won six games in a row coming out of the All-Star break and eight of their last 10 overall. Milwaukee has climbed back up to second in the Eastern Conference standings and are looking more and more like that East contender most expected them to be at the start of the season.
Milwaukee has the offensive firepower to keep pace with the Celtics. That may be the formula to beat the Celtics in a playoff series.