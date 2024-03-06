Boston Celtics: Ranking 5 contenders with the best chance to spoil C's magical season
Is there any team that can realistically beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game postseason series?
1. Denver Nuggets
It should be a surprise to no one to see the Denver Nuggets atop this list. They might be the one team that has exactly what they need to take down a team like the Boston Celtics. They have the firepower, experience, and relentlessness that it's likely going to take to beat the Celtics four times in seven games. It all starts with Nikola Jokic. In a series between these two teams, the Nuggets would have the better player and one that Boston would have no answer for in the frontcourt.
Maybe Al Horford could defend him well for a few minutes but there hasn't been any player in the league that has successfully been able to shut Jokic down. I can't imagine that would change against Boston. Even aside from Jokic, the Nuggets are an absolute machine on the offensive end. The big question is whether the Nuggets have enough on the defensive end to offset Boston's elite play. And they may not have.
The Nuggets may be the one team that can beat the Celtics in a seven-game series and we might just have to wait until the NBA Finals to see it all play out.