Brooklyn Nets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Are there any foundational young pieces on the roster?
Looking toward the future, one other question the Brooklyn Nets will have to answer this season is whether there are any foundational young pieces on the roster - aside from Nic Claxton. From all indications, you'd have to imagine the Nets believe Claxton is going to be a big part of the future. The Nets awarded him with a huge contract this offseason and for as much as the Nets do want to pivot toward a rebuilding of the roster, it would seem as if Claxton is going to safely be part of the next build.
But aside from Claxton, the Nets need to figure out if there are any other foundational young pieces who are going to play a big factor in the next build. One intriguing candidate on the Nets' radar is Cam Thomas. As an increasingly talented offensive player, Thomas is heading into the final season of his contract. One way or another, a decision has to be made on his future.
The question the Nets have to ask themselves is whether they believe Thomas - or any other young player on the roster - have a future with the team.