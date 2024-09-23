Brooklyn Nets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Bold prediction for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets will finish with the worst record in the NBA this season
With much left to answer for the Brooklyn Nets heading into the start of the season, I am going to make a strong bold prediction. I believe the Nets will continue to pivot toward a rebuilding of the roster and that they will finish with the worst record in the NBA this season. Will all eyes on the prize of the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, I believe it's in the best interest of the future of the franchise for the Nets to "tank" this season. Part of that process will be to bottom out the roster and allow the losses to pile up.
If the Nets want to find a way to expedite their rebuilding process, finishing with the worst record in the NBA would be a good way to accomplish that. Even though finishing with the worst record in the NBA hardly guarantees anything, it will put the Nets in a good position to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It will be a difficult year for the Nets but the hope of a high draft pick in what many expect to be a loaded 2025 draft class could be worth it in the long run for Brooklyn.