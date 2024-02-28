Brooklyn Nets: 3 future-defining questions that must be answered before offseason
The Brooklyn Nets have some big questions to answer before the start of the NBA offseason.
After so many years of adversity and struggling to field a competitive team, this Brooklyn Nets team appears to be stuck in quicksand as they have regressed since last season. Head coach Jacque Vaughn was relieved of his duties despite leading the Nets to a 42-32 record and a playoff berth after taking over for Steve Nash in November of 2022.
Vaughn was awarded a 4-year contract extension in February 2023 but things haven't quite worked in his favor. While a lot of the blame should be placed on the general manager and the front office, Vaughn became the likely scapegoat for an underachieving team and it remains to be seen which direction the franchise will decide to go.
Kevin Ollie has been hired to coach the team for the remainder of the season and it's unknown whether Ollie will be willing to sign long-term as a full rebuild could be on the horizon this offseason in Brooklyn. Will Sean Marks remain in his role as the team's general manager? What should be done about the Ben Simmons situation? Did the Nets make a mistake by not trading Mikal Bridges at the deadline?
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling mightily
Over the past 20 games the Nets are 6-14, they have the 5th worst offensive rating and the 5th worst defensive rating in the NBA. During their last 10 losses, the Nets lost those games by a margin of 17 points which questions the team's competitive spirit and willingness to win. There are more questions than answers when it concerns the Nets and the conclusion of this season could determine the fate of this team.