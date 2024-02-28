Brooklyn Nets: 3 future-defining questions that must be answered before offseason
The Brooklyn Nets have some big questions to answer before the start of the NBA offseason.
What is Sean Marks' future with the Brooklyn Nets?
Sean Marks has been with the Nets franchise since 2016 and he has had his fair share of ups and downs during his tenure. Marks was able to facilitate the deals that brought Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn and was also able to pry James Harden away from the Houston Rockets in order to strengthen the roster in hopes of a title run.
While everything was looking good on paper and with the team in a position to contend for the foreseeable future, things suddenly began to fall apart. Things began to go south after Steve Nash was fired, then the ongoing drama with Irving and him missing games whether it was voluntarily or by force. The icing on the cake was when both Durant and Irving asked for a trade.
The Nets actually received some good players in return for both superstars as they received Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jae Crowder and Spencer Dinwiddie are no longer with the team and it's a strong possibility that Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith could all be wearing different uniforms next season. This upcoming offseason will be critical if the Nets decide to keep Marks on board especially considering the fact that the Nets have no draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Nets will have to wait until 2025 and 2027 when they have multiple picks unless Marks can work his magic before then and try to secure at least one selection in the draft. The Nets began the season on a high note giving the fans something to be excited about as they began the season 13-10. After that, the wheels have come off and it's been downhill ever since as the team has compiled a 9-25 record since.