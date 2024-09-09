Brooklyn Nets have unexpectedly high asking price for popular trade target
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have a somewhat unexpectedly high asking price for Cameron Johnson, who is likely going to be a popular trade target.
Now that the Brooklyn Nets have clearly made the pivot toward a rebuilding team, it's only natural for them to continue to take the steps toward stripping down their roster. One potential move that the team could be eyeing next is trading Cameron Johnson. Alongside Dorian Finney-Smith, Johnson is a player who could provide quite the demand on the trade market heading into this next trade season.
And because the market for Johnson is expected to be healthy, it could provide the Nets with the opportunity to start somewhat of a bidding war. According to a recent report, that may be exactly the Nets' plan. At least for now, the asking price for Johnson remains high. Because of that asking price, which interested teams are clearly unwilling to meet at the moment, Johnson is likely to remain on the Nets heading into the start of the season.
The real question is whether the Nets' asking price will change as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. That will ultimately tell us just how willing the Nets are to trade Johnson.
Cameron Johnson's potential fits
Heading into the start of the season, there should be plenty of natural fits for Johnson. Any team that is looking for added shooting should be willing to consider a potential deal for Johnson. Even though Johnson's efficiencies numbers have certainly taken a bit of a hit over his last season and a half with the Nets, he's still proven to be one of the better 3-point shooters in the league. He's a career 39 percent shooter from deep and during his final season and a half in Phoenix, Johnson shot over 40 percent from 3.
There's reason to believe that Johnson could bounce back from his recent play in Brooklyn and still at 28 years old, he still has some upside to his game. What teams may like most about a potential deal for Johnson is that he's on a very affordable contract. Heading into this season, Johnson has three years left on his deal for an average $22 million per year.
At least for now, it doesn't appear as if the trade market for Johnson will heat up. However, leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, he's certainly a name to keep an eye on - especially if that asking price does begin to tumble a bit.