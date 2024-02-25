Celtics legend predicts 1 team that has the best chance to derail Boston in playoffs
According to Paul Pierce, there's one Eastern Conference team that could derail the overwhelming Boston Celtics.
According to Boston Celtics legend Paul Piece, there's one Eastern Conference team that could derail what has been a historically good season.
From the opening tip this season, there won't be many who are willing to argue with the near fact that the Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the league. In fact, you can probably take that statement even further. The Celtics have not only been one of the best teams in the league, they've been the most dominating team in the league.
Less than 30 games before the end of the regular season, the Celtics are 45-12 and eight games clear of the next-best team in the Eastern Conference. Even out West, the Celtics are five games ahead of the top seed in the loss column.
Boston doesn't just have the best record in the NBA, they also have the best offensive rating, the third-best defensive rating, and the best net rating. All in all, from top to bottom, the Celtics are the best team in the league at the moment.
If they can remain healthy, there's no question the Celtics are going to be the overwhelming favorites to win it all. Naturally, as the best team in the league, the Celtics constantly have a target on their backs. With the playoffs quickly approaching, it's only natural to try and pinpoint which teams could possibly emerge as the biggest threats to take them down.
While it could prove to be difficult to find a team with as much talent, coaching, experience, and potential to take down the Celtics in a seven-game series, one Boston Celtics legend believes there's one Eastern Conference team that may fit the mold of spoiler.
Who could beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series?
According to former Celtic Paul Pierce, it's the Miami Heat that the Celtics should fear most in a seven-game series heading into the postseason. Considering the history between both teams, the answer is not that surprising.
The Celtics and Heat have met each other in the playoffs three times in the last four years, with each of those meetings taking place in the Eastern Conference Finals. In those matchups, the Heat has won two of three with the most notable series taking place last year in which the 8th-seeded Heat knocked off the Celtics.
Even though the Celtics are improved from last season and the Heat are not, you can't really blame Boston fans for having some trauma when it comes to a potential matchup between the two in the postseason.