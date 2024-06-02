Celtics, Mavericks odds hinge on tandems performance in the 2024 NBA Finals
By Brian Yalung
The Boston Celtics need Kristaps Porzingis
Given the vaunted frontline of the Dallas Mavericks, Boston needs all the help it can get. One player who has been missing in the playoffs is Kristaps Porzingis. He has been out since Game 4 of the Celtics’ joust with the Miami Heat due to a right calf strain.
Kristaps has emerged as a vital piece for the Celtics this season and the team is a different level of special when he's healthy and on the floor for the team. During the regular season, Kristaps was the third-leading scorer for the team behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Although the Celtics were able to get this far without him, the story is different in the NBA Finals against the Mavs. Aside from helping on defense, his scoring would be a big help to Boston according to Lazenby.
“If Porizingis does come back, he’s the third scorer. And that could shift the balance…. He could get some limited minutes if he plays at all,” Lazenby quipped.