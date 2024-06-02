Celtics, Mavericks odds hinge on tandems performance in the 2024 NBA Finals
By Brian Yalung
Kyrie Irving set for rude homecoming
Since leaving the Celtics in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving finally found a team where he fit in. Set to return in the finals against his former team, Kyrie will likely hear it from the Celtic fan base.
This was another point raised by Lazenby, stressing Celtics fans are likely to give the eight-time All-Star a rude welcome.
“I think if Kyrie’ fired up, that blood with Boston is not real good. Those Celtics fans are salty. So they’re going to have things to say. There’s going to be a salty reception for Kyrie at Boston Garden. I don’t think that will let up however long the series lasts,” the renowned book author pointed out.
Playing through adversity is nothing new for Irving. He has been there before. This time however, Luka and the rest of the team have his back. But will it be enough to help the Mavericks win their second NBA title since 2011? Regardless, it won’t be easy.
The Celtics are hungry as well. Their last one was way back in 2008 and want an 18th title. Boston has been a fixture in the NBA Finals race for the last couple of seasons. And there is no better way to cap a tremendous season than by winning the 2024 NBA title.