Charlotte Hornets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Over the past three seasons, it seems as if the Charlotte Hornets have taken steps back in their progression as a team. However, I tend to believe they could be on the verge of something special. The Hornets won't be competing for a championship or even a playoff spot this season but with the young talent they have on their roster, this is a team that could begin to show real promise heading into the future.
If the Hornets can remain healthy, they should be one talented young team to keep a close eye on this season. Heading into the start of 2024-25, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Hornets.
Can LaMelo Ball remain healthy enough to show superstar promise?
One of the bigger questions that will define this season for the Charlotte Hornets is whether LaMelo Ball will be able to remain healthy. Ball, when healthy, is one of the most talented young players in the NBA. However, if he's going to cement himself as a star player in this league, he's going to need to find a way to remain healthy this season.
Ball has been a good player through the first few years of his career but has yet to prove himself as a certified star player. If that's going to change, he's going to have to prove that this season. Ball has missed 106 regular season games over the past two seasons. That won't cut it for a player who was supposed to be a franchise player for the Hornets.