Charlotte Hornets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Can Brandon Miller void the sophomore slump?
If the Charlotte Hornets are going to take a step forward in their progression as a team, there's a lot on the shoulders of Brandon Miller. As he prepares for his sophomore season in the NBA, there is plenty for the Hornets to be excited about. Miller closed his rookie season on a high note and was playing his best basketball as the season ended. One of the bigger questions for the Hornets heading into this season revolves around whether Miller can pick up where he left off last year. If he can, this is a team that will certainly be improved this season.
Even though the Hornets' chances of taking a step forward in the Eastern Conference isn't entirely reliant on Miller's progression, there's no question he's one of the primary young pieces on the roster heading into the future.
I wouldn't say that the Hornets are only going to go as far as Miller can take them this season but he can be an absolute ceiling-raiser for the Hornets this season. As arguably the most talented young player on the roster, it's easy to see how much hinges on Miller this season.