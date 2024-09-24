Charlotte Hornets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Bold prediction for the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets will win 30-plus games this season
In what could be considered a bold prediction, I believe the Charlotte Hornets will win 30-plus games this season. If this team can remain healthy, I believe 35 games is realistic for this team. On paper, they're not as bad as their records have been each of the past two seasons. And if their young players continue to take steps forward in their individual development, this is a team that could emerge as a potential surprise dark horse in the Eastern Conference. I still believe the Hornets are 1-2 years away from competing for a Play-In Tournament spot, but the Hornets are coming.
Health will be a big question for Charlotte this season, specifically when it comes to the availability of LaMelo Ball. Over the last two seasons, that is one of the bigger reasons why this team has looked so bad.
However, there's reason to be hopeful for the Hornets heading into the start of this season. Taking the next step in their progression as a rebuilding team is exactly what should be expected this season.