Chicago Bulls: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Heading into the start of NBA Training Camps, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls may not have had much luck in completely pivoting toward a rebuild of their roster this offseason but changes are here. Chicago acquired a new starting point guard after trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey and an exciting young wing (Matas Buzelis) via the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though there aren't many expectations for the Bulls heading into the start of the new season, this is a team that could certainly play a factor in the Eastern Conference this season.
With the start of training camp on the horizon, we explore two season-defining questions and one extremely bold prediction for the Bulls.
How will the Chicago Bulls handle the Zach LaVine situation?
Even though the Chicago Bulls didn't have much luck in trading Zach LaVine during the offseason, the overwhelming belief is that the team is still very much interested in doing so as the start of the season quickly approaches. At this point, it would be shocking if it happened before the start of the season. Because of that, I believe it's increasingly important for the Bulls to handle this situation the right way.
Chicago can't allow LaVine's uncertain future to become a distraction or this season could get out of hand quickly. I'm trusting head coach Billy Donovan to figure it out and to make the best out of this situation. But if he can't or is unable to, this could be a long season for the Bulls.