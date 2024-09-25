Chicago Bulls: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Is Josh Giddey who the Chicago Bulls believe he can be?
In theory, it's easy to see how there's a lot riding on Josh Giddey being good for the Chicago Bulls - and not only this season but also into the future. It's not that the Bulls put all their eggs in the Giddey basket but with their inability to trade Zach LaVine, Giddey being good right away for the team could end up changing the math for the team this season. If Giddey is as good as Chicago believes he can be and could perhaps make that All-Star jump this season, I think it's fair to suggest that we should start looking at the Bulls differently.
LaVine is likely going to be a good fit next to Giddey (assuming he's still on the team). If the new backcourt duo of Giddey and LaVine can click, this is a team that could emerge as a dark horse threat to make the playoffs in the East. Remember how good the Lonzo Ball-LaVine duo looked before the injury? We could see something similar if Giddey does make that jump.
As Chicago hand the keys of the offense to Giddey, it will be interesting to see how this experiment works. And, make no mistake, the answer to this question will go a long way in determining what type of season it ends up being for the Bulls.