Chicago Bulls: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
One bold prediction for the Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls will not trade Zach LaVine, finish as a Play-In team
For all the noise about how bad the Chicago Bulls are at the moment, I look at this team's roster and can't help but wonder if they could emerge as a possible Play-In Tournament team in the Eastern Conference. It would surely be a huge ask but if this team can maneuver the Zach LaVine situation and get to a point where it doesn't become a distraction, there's a chance the Bulls can make lemonade out of lemons this season.
LaVine could view this season as a golden opportunity and I'd have to imagine that the addition of Josh Giddey could be the breath of fresh air that this team may need heading into the start of a new era. Adding to that boost heading into the start of the new year, if Lonzo Ball can be healthy and contribute anything this season, it could also be a pleasant surprise for the team.
Considering that no one is expecting the Bulls to play any level of a factor in the East, I believe there's an outside chance Chicago can avoid disaster and actually make the most out of this season. In fact, I predict it will happen and the Bulls will snag one of the bottom Play-In Tournament seeds.