Chicago Bulls: 3 Ideal returns for Zach LaVine at the NBA Trade Deadline
What type of return could the Chicago Bulls expect in a Zach LaVine trade?
The Chicago Bulls get a highly-coveted draft pick for Zach LaVine
In this first deal, the Chicago Bulls are able to land one of the most coveted future first-round picks for Zach LaVine. In addition to D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Bulls are able to pry away from Los Angeles their 2029 first-round pick. Why is this pick so "valuable?" Well, that's because, by this time, there's a chance that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are no longer on the Lakers.
That means by the time the 2029 pick becomes conveyed, the Lakers could very well be in the midst of a rebuild. This pick could be a high draft pick. It will likely be lightly protected, maybe top 3 or top 5, but it could still have plenty of value in the late top 10 and in the lottery. By 2029, the high school to NBA rule should also be changed, meaning NBA Draft classes by this time should also be a bit deeper.
The additions of Hachimura and Russell also give the Bulls a chance to compete now with the other talented players they still have on their roster if that's something they have any interest in doing as well.