Chicago Bulls: 3 Ideal returns for Zach LaVine at the NBA Trade Deadline
What type of return could the Chicago Bulls expect in a Zach LaVine trade?
The Chicago Bulls add depth in exchange of Zach LaVine
From the recent reporting, it would be somewhat surprising if the Sacramento Kings didn't at least explore the trade market for Zach LaVine. The Kings are going to "push" for a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline and LaVine could be on the team's radar over the next couple of months. For a team that struggles to land star talent via free agency, making a trade for a star player like LaVine may be the next best thing.
Considering that LaVine is under contract for the foreseeable future, this is a move that makes sense on multiple levels for Sacramento. If the Kings can sell themselves on LaVine's fit next to De'Aaron Fox, there's a good chance there could be a middle ground found between the Kings and Bulls. In a potential package, it has to begin with Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk. Trey Lyles would also likely have to be included for salary purposes and a future first-round pick to make Chicago happy.
The trio of Huerter, Monk, and Lyles would give the Bulls quality depth that they don't have on their roster at the moment. And, quite frankly, at least for what Chicago is looking for, this could be viewed as an ideal way to retool the roster without turning it over completely.