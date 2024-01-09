Chicago Bulls: 3-Step pipe dream plan to retooling flawed roster into contending one
There are potential moves the Chicago Bulls can make to retool roster into a contender one.
By Matt Sidney
Step 1: Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball
The Chicago Bulls could look to offload Lonzo Ball's contract seeing as though we will never really know when he will ever take the court again. The Bulls include young 22-year-old, Patrick Williams and a first-round pick in the trade to bring some sizzle to the trade for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Blazers aren't competitive this season and I'm convinced Grant could be had at an exceptionally reasonable price. The Blazers don't have much use for a soon-to-be 30-year-old forward who's posting a 25.7 usage percentage. This team should be focusing on getting the most out of its young players, especially Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. These two are the future and the now. Grant's play doesn't help them either since he's not much of a playmaker.
The Blazers acquire Jerami Grant "lite" in Patrick Williams. They get a similar-sized, defensive-minded forward who connects on over 40% from three. The difference is Williams is a bit under eight years younger than Grant. The first-round pick in 2026 helps the Blazers with flexibility while stockpiling draft assets for the future.
This trade helps the Blazers, but it really helps the Bulls. Jerami Grant is essentially what Patrick Williams could become if he fully develops over the next couple of seasons. The Bulls don't have multiple seasons to wait, they need to strike now. Grant is the perfect, switchy, three-point shooting, defensive forward that makes this team a little more of a legitimate contender.