Chicago Bulls: 4 Bold moves to completely revamp roster ahead of trade deadline
Rebuilding the Bulls: A Strategic Roadmap for Chicago's Future
By Matt Sidney
If the Chicago Bulls wanted to revamp their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, there is a path toward achieving that.
The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in no-man's land for quite some time. It was more than a decade ago since Derrick Rose led the Bulls to an Eastern Conference Finals in 2011. Since 2000, the Bulls have only been to that lone Easter Conference Finals. For a Chicago team that was built by the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, it's a bit sad to see such a once-dominant franchise lay dormant for so long.
Well, all of that is going to change. In this exercise, we are going to explore a hard reset for a Bulls team that feels like it's needed it for a few seasons now. The Bulls are currently 15-19 and out of the Eastern Conference playoffs but have a chance at the Play-In Tournament.
I will lay out a roadmap that will attempt to lay the groundwork for a future foundation upon which the Chicago Bulls can build future success. We are operating under the assumption that the current front office has had enough and they are looking to blow up the team and rebuild. I am going to do my best to keep the proposed trades as realistic as possible.
Where the Chicago Bulls currently stand
The draft compensation attached to any of the trades will be fair, but obviously not perfect, you can debate the protections and such. Only future Chicago Bulls draft picks will be considered for the exercise.
Current roster:
Point Guard: Coby White, Jevon Carter, Lonzo Ball
Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu
Small Forwad: DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips
Power Forward: Patrick Williams, Terry Taylor, Adama Sanogo
Center: Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond