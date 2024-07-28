Chicago Bulls get surprisingly good news for the first time this offseason
For the first time this offseason, the Chicago Bulls get surprisingly good news on the Lonzo Ball front.
After initially signing a four-year deal with the Chicago Bulls during the 2021 NBA offseason, Lonzo Ball has only played in 35 games (all of which came in that first season). He was shut down with a knee injury that didn't seem all that serious at the time, but it's forced him to miss the last two complete seasons. While there have been encouraging signs in the past of his potential return, he hasn't been closer to a full bill of health than he currently is right now.
Not only does it seem that Ball is encouraged about the possibility of returning this season, but it appears he's going to get a shot to be ready for the start of training camp.
Ball revealed in a recent podcast that he's been cleared to participate in 5-on-5 for the first time since his injury and that once he goes through that, he'll have a better idea of when he'll be able to make a return to the court. Even though there are still some clear uncertainties regarding his future, it does sound as if he's getting closer and closer to a potential return.
Predicting Lonzo Ball's future in the NBA could be complicated
I wouldn't go on to say that he's going to play for the Bulls this season but with the way things are currently trending, it's not completely off the table. And as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, a potential return to the floor couldn't be coming at a better time.
The last few years for Ball have been quite unfortunate. Ball's tenure with the Bulls started so promising before it came to an unlikely "end." It would be a great story if he could come back this season and contribute at all for Chicago. But even if he doesn't, if he's healthy and is able to enter free agency with the hope of resuming his career, that'd be a huge win for him and his future.
It's easy to forget that Ball is still just 26 years old. If his body cooperates, there's no reason why he won't be able to continue his career in the NBA. The next few weeks will give us a greater indication of whether that will be possible for Ball.